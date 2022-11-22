Share:

LAHORE - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged all po­litical parties and religious forces to unite for a ‘charter of Pakistan’ (misaq-e-Pakistan). Addressing a conference at Jamia Manzoorul Isla­mia here on Monday, he said all po­litical and religious forces should sit together for economic and political stability of the country. “In the cur­rent political situation, we should struggle for stability and security of the country, as country’s stability is linked with internal stability,” he added. He said that the world lead­ers and businessmen were ready to invest in Pakistan if internal stability improves, adding that with an im­proved stability, Pakistan could get 25 to 30 billion dollars investment.

He said that religious forces of Pakistan had sent a message to the world by adopting the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan (Message of Pakistan) and other countries were also taking guidance from it. “It is said that the religious community of Pakistan used to be in conflict with each other, but it is the religious community of Pakistan that has taken lead in sending the Paigham-e-Pakistan to the world,” he added. Ashrafi said that brotherhood, tol­erance and love had been shown by the religious community through Paigham-e-Pakistan, adding that Al-Azhar University also published its Arabic translation.

He said that the country needed the ‘charter of Pakistan’ and all po­litical and religious parties should join hands for the purpose. He said economic, judicial and electoral re­forms would be brought about un­der the proposed charter. He empha­sised that all political parties must play their part in eliminating the growing violence and intolerance in the country. He lamented the propa­ganda against Pakistan’s forces and security agencies, adding that it was unprecedented in the 75 years his­tory of the country.