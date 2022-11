Share:

CANBERRA - Australia has reported a 38 percent increase in COVID-19 cases amid a fourth national wave of infections. According to data published by the federal Department of Health, an average of 10,799 new COVID-19 infections were reported nationally every day in the week to Friday. It represents an increase of 38.2 percent from the previous week (7,809 per day on average) and a 103 percent increase from 5,300 cases per day in the first week of November.