Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has commended the vibrant role of minorities in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Talking to the delegation of Christian media led by Senator Kamran Michael in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that concrete measures have been taken to devise a robust mechanism to bring minorities into mainstream.

He said that minorities including the Christian community have religious freedom and equal rights in the country.

The Governor further emphasized the need to inculcate the spirit of tolerance and interfaith harmony.