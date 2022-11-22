Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of the dairy farmers association ap­prised the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi about the problems of the livestock and dairy farming sector during a meeting at his office on Monday. The delegation included Rashid Haleem of Ever Fresh Farms, Anjum Zafar of Eastern Dair­ies, Faizan Elahi of Sapphire Dairies, Muhammad Kaleem of Athoor Limited and Haroon MK Lodhi of Corporate Dairy Farmers Association. The CM issued instructions to resolve the issues and im­posed a ban on the interprovincial transportation of maize in Punjab. The maize would not be taken out of the province to meet the needs of livestock, especially the poultry industry and dairy farming.

This decision would benefit the local poultry industry by meeting its needs; he said and added that instructions have been issued to the DPOs and deputy commissioners of the respective districts to prevent the transportation and movement of maize on the exit routes of Pun­jab. He also directed the livestock department to prepare the provincial livestock policy in consultation with the stakeholders. A commit­tee was also formed under Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin to formulate a livestock policy. The committee would include manufacturers and farmers of the livestock and dairy farming sector.