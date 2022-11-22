Share:

LAHORE - Sindh further consolidated their chances of a final’s appearance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 season by cruising past the 600-run mark in the first innings against Balochistan in their tenth round match here at the LCCA Ground. While Southern Punjab were helped by centuries from Salman Ali Agha and Imran Rafiq on day-two of their tie against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Monday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, took a slender first innings lead against table-toppers Northern at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. SCORES IN BRIEF: SINDH 607-4, 155 overs (Saud Shakeel 181, Khurram Manzoor 174; Kashif Bhatti 2-13) vs BALOCHISTAN. SOUTHERN PUNJAB 550-8 decl 126 overs (Salman Agha 158*, Zeeshan Ashraf 145, Imran Rafiq 117; Qasim Akram 3-43, Umaid Asif 2-87) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 75-0, 20 overs (Imran Dogar 39*, Abid Ali 35*). NORTHERN 223 all out, 72.2 overs (Rohail Nazir 82; Ihsanullah 4-41, Niaz Khan 3-59) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 241-5, 82.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 81, Maaz Khan 70*; Kashif Ali 2-47).