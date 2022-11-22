Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that the successful foreign policy had lifted the image of Pakistan. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri – who is also the Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program - congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for accepting Pakistan’s position at the World Conference on Climate Change. She said the United Nations ‘Damage and Loss Fund’ for the countries affected by environmental disaster is the result of the efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The federal minister said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had breathed new life into Pakistan’s foreign policy. “The effects of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s successful foreign policy of just a few months have started coming. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his department worked tirelessly to remove Pakistan from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list. Be it the grey list or the global conference on climate change, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being talked about everywhere,” she added in a statement. Commenting on the ability of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shazia Marri said the intellectuals of America, Europe and the Middle East of every region seem to be appreciating the foreign policy of PPP Chairman. “It is the result of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts that Pakistan has been removed from the UK’s list of high-risk countries,” she maintained. The Federal Minister said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also admitted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had come to America with a comprehensive plan for flood victims.