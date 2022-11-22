Child labour is unfortunately quite common in our country. Countless children are forced to work to support their families. Some of them work in hazardous conditions without any safety measures. Children are supposed to focus on their education-they should not be working strenuous jobs to make ends meet. Our government is responsible for ensuring that children have access to a better life.
This can only be done when more employment opportunities are created so that adults can earn decent money to support their children.
RATIHA ILYAS,
Karachi.