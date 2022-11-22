Share:

Child labour is unfortunate­ly quite common in our coun­try. Countless children are forced to work to support their families. Some of them work in hazardous conditions without any safety mea­sures. Children are supposed to fo­cus on their education-they should not be working strenuous jobs to make ends meet. Our government is responsible for ensuring that chil­dren have access to a better life.

This can only be done when more employment opportunities are cre­ated so that adults can earn decent money to support their children.

RATIHA ILYAS,

Karachi.