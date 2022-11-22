Share:

At least 38 people were killed when a factory caught fire in central China’s Henan province, local media reported on Tuesday.

Two others were reported injured.

According to Chinese public broadcaster CGTN, a factory in the Anyang city caught fire on Monday afternoon.

"The fire was brought under control at 8 p.m. on Monday (1200GMT) and completely extinguished around midnight," the report said.

A massive rescue and relief operation was launched by local authorities involving 63 vehicles and 240 firefighters.

Police opened a probe into the incident.