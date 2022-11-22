Share:

QUETTA - Additional District and Sessions Judge, Quetta on Monday acquitted a teenage boy in the murder case of his three brothers. Qais Khan, son of famous health practitioner Dr Nasir Khan, was accused of killing his three brothers over domestic issues on September 26, 2022. The accused was also present in the court when the court ordered his acquittal. The parents of the victims had pardoned the accused under Qisas Diyat, and submitted a forgiving statement before the court.