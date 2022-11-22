Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has taken serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. “This is clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides” said a brief statement issued by the ministry of finance on Monday. In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries the finance minister has directed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within 24 hours.