SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir Mon­day directed the sugar mills in the district to start crushing from Nov 25 at every cost.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that sugar mills administration had been direct­ed to issue cane procurement receipts (CPRs) to farmers on-the-spot. He issued instructions to sugar mills management to clear pending payments of farmers within two-day.

The DC said, approval had been given for repair and maintenance of roads leading to sugar mills. He said that the government had fixed the price of sugarcane Rs300 per maund this year, on which 100 per cent implementa­tion would be ensured.

He said the district admin­istration had imposed a ban on carrying double trolleys to minimise accident risks and addressing the traffic issues. The sugar mills had also been directed to paste reflectors on front and back sides of the trol­lies, he ordered. Earlier, deputy director Agriculture briefed the meeting about the crush­ing season. Representatives of sugar mills, ADC Headquarter Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, farm­ers and officers of concerned departments were also present.

3 HURT IN SARGODHA ROAD ACCIDENT

Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Daman Mo­haar Adda in the jurisdiction of Noushehra police station, here on Monday. Police said that Mu­hammad Bashir (45) of Daman Mohaar Soan Valley area was heading somewhere on his mo­torcycle along with Nazir and Umar. When they reached near Mohaar Adda, their bike hit a speeding car. As a result, they all sustained injuries.