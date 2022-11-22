Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema paid visits to different govt schools, Basic Health Unit (BHU) and under completion development schemes in tehsil Pindigheb. He was accompanied by AC Pindigheb Ejaz Abdul Karim. DC during his visit to Govt High School Ahmadal and Govt Girls High School Khaur checked the attendance of the teaching and non teaching staff and visited different classrooms and laboratories to check teaching activities. The DC directed the heads of the institutes to ensure availability of sports facilities for the students. The DC also visited the under construction veterinary hospital Gandakas and Khunda Kamrial road to check the quality and pace of the work. He also paid visits to Basic Health Unit Ahmadal.