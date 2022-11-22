Share:

LAHORE - The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of the promotion ranks of the officials of different wings of Lahore police was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Monday. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG In­vestigation Athar Ismael, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters Muhammad Abdul­lah Lak and other senior officers were present on this occasion. The CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar pinned badges of the promo­tional rank on as many as 182 constables in the graceful ceremony. As many as 95 constables of Operations wing, 33 of Investigation wing, 34 of Punjab Constablary, 10 constables of Secu­rity Division, 07personnel from different other units, 10 lady constables including constables from Elite Force and Dolphin Squad have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables after their cases were considered and approved in the Promotion Board headed by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar . The CCPO Lahore expressed his best wishes for the future profes­sional career of promoted police officers and officials. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also congrat­ulated all the promoted officers and said “De­partmental promotion not only upgrades rank, but also enhances responsibilities of the officer and officials to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism.

The CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar hoped for best contribution of newly promoted head con­stables towards maintenance of peace, effective crime control, and citizen centric policing.

He further said that the process of timely promotions of officers and officials of Lahore Police continue on regular basis and under the integrated promotion system, more officers and personnel would be promoted in the next com­ing months. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that, in Police station the head constable had a strong key role as Muharar and Naib Muharar, when he mainly deals with the public. The CCPO directed promoted head constables to treat citizens and complainants with respect and dignity, provid­ing them timely help and justice.