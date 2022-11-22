Share:

LAHORE - The 26th Boys National Age Group Swimming Championship concluded here at Punjab International Swimming Complex, Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Sunday late night. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta was the chief guest. Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) President Zoraiz Lashari, Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti, Provincial Coach Rafi uz Zaman and other officials were also present. Secretary Sports Punjab witnessed the exciting competitions and later distributed medals and prizes among the top performers of the championship. Mikail Azfar Mir (Sindh), who got five gold medals and established four new national records, was adjudged the best swimmer in U-12 event. Syed Azlan Sohail (Sindh), who clinched five gold medals and set up as many new national records was declared the best swimmer in U-14 event.