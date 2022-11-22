Share:

You must be wondering how we can embrace cholesterol and remain healthy. The intake of good cholesterol and a healthy diet can go hand in hand. A balanced diet with a good proportion of micro and mac­romolecules can help the body to function properly. Overdose of any nutrient can cause side effects.

Hypertensive and cardiac pa­tients are restricted to consume cholesterol. But US guidelines have made it easy for these patients to enjoy such meals that have choles­terol in them. LDLs are still not al­lowed for these patients as they are BAD CHOLESTEROL. They contain a high amount of saturated and trans fats that can lead to plaque formation in your blood. LDL above 100 mg/dL raises your risk of cardiovascular diseases. To keep it in balance, quit smoking, and the saturated fats that come from red meat and dairy products. Bakery items, processed meat, and fried food should be avoided too.

HDLs are good cholesterol, as they have reasonable amounts of protein and less ratio of cholester­ol. Higher levels of HDLs are asso­ciated with a lower risk of heart disease. Mono and polyunsatu­rated fats, especially omega-3 are good for your heart. Based on the evidence, omega-3 fats can lower blood pressure and decrease blood levels of triglycerides. UCSF Car­diovascular Care and Prevention Centre recommends eating fish fre­quently at least twice weekly.

All fats are high in calories, so don’t go hog wild even with healthy foods. The Mediterranean diet can be ben­eficial too. Not all fats and cholester­ol are bad, balanced intake can lead to a healthy and fit life for all.

SIMRA HAMID,

Karachi.