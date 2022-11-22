Share:

The government looks to be seriously considering the demand of sugar millers to be allowed to export ahead of the crushing season. The millers claim that sugarcane crushing cannot be­gin this year until the stocks from last year have been cleared, and it looks like the government might be mulling the decision to allow 1 million metric tonnes to be exported to make up space.

However, with the price of this staple item currently hovering around the Rs 100 mark, it is unclear why this request is being con­templated upon. We have been down this road before, during the pre­vious government’s tenure, when the decision to allow sugar export led to a shortage in the local market and sent the price of the neces­sary commodity up by almost 50 percent. Before this ill-fated deci­sion by PTI, the price of sugar was around Rs54—following the move to export, we saw the price jump to 71.

Since then, inflation has only caused the price of sugar and other staples to rise even further. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) claims that there is a surplus of 2 million metric tonnes of sugar in the country this year, out of which half the government is looking to green light for export.

Millers will argue that recent inflationary trends have led to an over­all cost of doing business, which has resulted in the cost of sugar ris­ing. But simple demand and supply economics indicate that if supply trumps demand (which it does in this case with excess sugar in stor­age), prices should decrease. Here, the government is providing mill­ers with additional demand to sell their stocks at high prices in the international market, while the rates remain as high as ever at home.

This indicates poor policymaking on part of the economic experts in government. At this point, our efforts should be geared towards con­trolling the unstoppable rise in prices. If millers were to sell excess sugar in the domestic market, we might have seen a drop in rates. But once again, a sitting government looks to have prioritised the profits of wealthy millers instead of the average consumer.