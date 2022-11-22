Share:

Federal government has ensured robust legislative amendments to strengthen National Disaster Management Authority for its efficient working in various disasters and natural calamities over the past five years.

According to an NDMA official, the Authority was intimately involved in responding to two major national and international emergencies, locusts and COVID-19.

He said steps taken by the government to make the NDMA more functional included amendments to NDMA Act and Subsuming of ERRA into NDMA.

The official said Federal Government, despite tight financial resources, has always fulfilled the budgetary requirement of the NDMA.