LAHORE - FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/ Master Paints recorded comfortable victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday. In the first match of the day, FG/ Din Polo defeated Barry’s/DS Polo by 12½-5. Tomas Marin Moreno converted superb six goals from the winning side while Mian Abbas Mukhtar fired in fabulous four goals and Farhad Shaikh thrashed in two goals, while they had also a handicap advantage of half goal. Rulo Trotz hit four goals and Daniyal Shaikh one for Team Barry’s/DS Polo. In the second match of the day, Newage Cables/Master Paints overpowered Rijas by 10-4½. Juan Cruz Greguol smashed in splendid seven goals while Adnan Jalil Azam hammered a hattrick for the winning team. Bilal Haye, Mian Mustafa Aziz and Nazar Dean scored one goal each for Rijas, which had also a handicap advantage of one and a half goal. Today (Tuesday), two important matches will be played.