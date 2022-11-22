Share:

LAHORE - The famous actor Shan Shahid who appeared in film ‘’Earth’’ almost five years back, now he is again staring in mega budget movie Zarrar ( The story of the movie revolves around the threats faced by Pakistan internally and externally ). The film Zarrar is going to be released on 25th November in cinemas nationwide. Nawia-iwaqt conducted Shan Shahid ‘s interview and asked him why he is not frequently seen in movies? Replying to this question, Shan Shahid answered all actors are producing their own movies and they prefer to work as main lead for example Humayoun Saeed and Ali Zafar and I think trend has changed now, we should work according to the script. We have divided in different fractions rather developing as an industry, when we are working we should set aside all differences and work for industry together, Shan stressed. Many people complain that you do not follow timetable that disturb the whole shooting. Shan replied that script decides the timetable of actors and many people just believe in rumours, if nobody worked with me, how they decided my reputation. Shan Shahid further said any artist develops his relation with public and on the behalf of this relation he works and my relation has already been developed with my audience and if they want to see me they will come in cinemas but if they don’t they will sit in homes. Shan Shahid talked about Zarrar and said that Pakistan faces many internal and external problems and my film has raised this issue. He said in Pakistan people don’t follow politics but politics follow public, see any channel, politics is being discussed. When asked for this movie why he chose Kiran Malik instead of established heroines replying to this question Shaan Shahid said that she is very talented and energetic. Replying to a question why he has politicized himself and tweet politically, Shan Shahid said I don’t think so, every individual has a freedom of expression and it is not fair to target anyone on political grounds, you cannot set aside politics. Zarrar’s heroine Kiran Malik while talking on this occasion said that I am a huge fan of Shaan Shahid and when he offered a lead role in his mega budget movie I could not resist and I accepted his offer. I said to Shan that I have no experience of acting and Shaan said no problem I am sure you will do it. Shaan is not only a good actor but a very professional, he is my mentor whatever I have learnt while working in this movie will be very helpful in my career. Kiran Malik while replying to a question said that I have done modeling, modeling and acting are two different fields but I have enjoyed both. She said Shaan and I have no pressure we have done a good job and we are very hopeful that people will love Zarrar after watching it.