Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Department’s Special Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Finance Director Qader Baksh Monday signed an MoU to launch Raast on PITB-developed e-Pay Punjab App with Punjab Finance Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari in chair. The MoU was signed at an event held at Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore. Through this system government of Punjab will disburse payments digitally to citizens and businesses directly in their accounts i.e. vendor payments, wheat procurement payments, subsidies, salaries, pensions, PSPA grants, etc. This will put an end to the old and cumbersome system of making payments through treasury cheques. Finance Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari applauded PITB for devising initiatives to make lives of people easier. PITB IT-Ops Director General Faisal Yousaf briefed the audience about the IT interventions rolled out by PITB including e-Pay Punjab and apprised as to how these technologies are providing user-friendly services to the citizens. Director Finance Qader Baksh assured of cooperation with all the parties to extend the services of Raast Payment Gateway to Government of Punjab. The parties have agreed to use Raast Payment Gateway enabling Government of Punjab to send the payments using the electronic fund transfers mode