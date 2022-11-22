Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has assured the sugar industry to address and resolve their issues at the earliest and extended full support and cooperation. Finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) headed by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman at Finance Division. Chairman PSMA Asim Ghani Usman apprised the finance minister about the contribution of sugar industry in overall economic development of the country. He further briefed the meeting about the issues being faced by the sugar industry related to GST, availability of sugar stock and sugar export. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized on maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar and maintenance of prices of sugar for providing maximum relief to masses. He assured chairman PSMA that present government is well-aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry as well as the sugar cane growers in Pakistan. He further stated that present government aims to facilitate the business community and ease of doing business to keep the economy of the country at trajectory path. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar assured the delegation to address and resolve their issues at the earliest and extended full support and cooperation to delegation. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR, Vice Chairman PSMA Iskander M. Khan, Vice Chairman PSMA Ahmed Ebrahim Hasham and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting. Meanwhile, in other development, Chairman/Director Vitol Christopher Bake along with CEO Hascol Aqeel Khan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa , Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting. The chairman Vitol briefed the finance minister about the operational nature of Vitol, business profile and their contribution in economic development of Pakistan. It was shared that Vitol has long-standing business relations with Pakistan and desires to promote this relationship deeper. The delegation also gave various proposals for expanding their business activities in Pakistan. Christopher Bake also apprised the finance minister of certain issues being faced by them. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of Vitol and added that the present government welcomes foreign direct investment and provides conducive environment to the foreign investors. He further said that present government is providing maximum facilitation and friendly environment to facilitate the businesses in Pakistan. The finance minister also highlighted the economic outlook of the country and shared that with the far-sighted and pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy of Pakistan is progressing. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed their suggestions for expanding their business portfolio in Pakistan and further assured the delegation of full support and cooperation and said that their issues would be resolved by the government at the earliest. The delegation thanked the finance minister for his cooperation and support.