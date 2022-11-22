Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely in plain districts of Punjab in morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar eight, Quetta three, Gilgit zero, Murree five and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar five degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus six, Pulwama three, Anantnag and Shopian two and Baramulla one degree centigrade.