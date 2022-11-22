Share:

ISLAMABAD - The process for the appointment of a new army chief was officially started yesterday when the Prime Minister’s Office formally wrote a letter to the Defence Ministry to immediately send a summary carrying recommended names to select one of them for this high profile position in the Pakistan Army. The decision to write a letter to secretary defence by the PM Office was taken after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif consulted his core ministers, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Official sources told The Nation yesterday that the meeting discussed constitutional and legal aspects of the appointment of army chief including the technical issue of early retirement of Lt. Gen Asim Munir. The meeting was taken into confidence by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about his meeting with the President and other people having authority. Later, Minister for Defence Kh Asif during the National Assembly also confirmed that his ministry had received the formal letter from the PM Office, which had been communicated to the General Headquarters, to initiate the process for the appointment of the next army chief. Earlier, the minister after their meeting with the prime minister said the process for the appointment of next army chief has formally started and the summary containing the names for the appointment of army chief will be forwarded to the PM Office in a day or two. Kh Asif said that the entire process will be completed by November 25 and denied the reports of any deadlock over this high profile appointment and stressed that the government allies are being consulted at every level of the most important appointment. When asked about any pressure on the government about the new COAS appointment, he made it clear that there was no pressure on the government regarding the army chief’s appointment. “Once we receive the summary for the appointment, we will discuss the names, which will probably be five to six senior-most army officers”, he said. The Defence Ministry is expected to reply to the PM Office letter by Tuesday and the letter is expected to be received by the PM Office in the next 24 hours. Earlier, Minister for Defence Kh Asif informed the National Assembly that the process for the appointment of new army chief will be completed in next one to three days. He dispelled the rumours surrounding about the summary related to the appointment of new army chief and asked the media to avoid making speculations over this matter. “Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow or two days later or three days later this whole process will complete and unrest will subside,” said the minister. It may be noted here the tenure of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is ending on November 29. About PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks related to state institutions, the claimed these institutions had supported him (Imran) for four years. “Despite getting the support, if Imran Khan couldn’t do anything for four years then he should not attack these institutions,” he said. About the Toshakhana case [Depository gifts] against the PTI chief, the defence minister said that the PTI Chairman used to sell the gifts first and then give the money. He said that the planning to bring Imran Khan to power was done for 15 years back. “This is a shameful story. Not only politicians but all those responsible within the power structure were involved in it,” he said. He further passed a comment to deal with PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the completion of process of appointment. He said that there was rich political culture. “Despite the different political affiliations, there was respect of each other,” he said, adding all institutions should be on one page. Earlier, the house was informed that the registration DRIVE (Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise) for unregistered Afghan refugees in the country has been extended up to December 31, 2022. Responding to a question of Shamim Ara Panwar in the National Assembly during question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Agha Rafiullah said the drive exercise will ensure compilation of complete data of registered and unregistered Afghan refugees as well as those, who have gone back to Afghanistan. He said as many as 1,282,963 registered Afghan refugees residing in the country have been already been verified under the DRIVE exercise.