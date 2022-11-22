Share:

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted transit bail to PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh until December 13.

The PTI leader had approached PHC for transit bail in different cases registered against him in Sindh.

The PHC judge approved bail till December 13 and adjourned the further proceedings.

Yesterday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any ‘illegal’ action against PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil.

PTI leader’s son Ahsan Sheikh moved SHC against the police raid at his house, last week.

It may be noted, Sindh police surrounded, and trespassed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s home, spokesperson Haleem Adil said.

According to the spokesperson, the police broke into and entered the PTI leader’s house twice without warrants. The police raided the PTI leader’s house with 15 mobiles, civil dress and women policepersons.