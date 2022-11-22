Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has praised the COP27 for set­ting up climate change and damages fund and termed it a huge development as it was a very important global prob­lem. The minister also congratulated the whole nation on this achievement. He added that COP27 recognised the stance of Pakistan because of continuous ef­forts and hard work of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The minister ex­pressed these views while addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Monday.

He added that formation of fund will benefit all the developing countries in­cluding Pakistan that are facing the chal­lenges of climate change.

The minister said that on one hand, our foreign minister is fighting the case of flood victims at the global level, whose stance has been recognised by the world. On the contrary, the former prime min­ister has done a severe blow to the nar­rative of the flood victims. He contended that after recent floods, the whole world had been focusing on Pakistan because of colossal damages caused by natural calamity and foreign leaders and inter­national NGOs were planning to visit Pakistan. But Imran Khan created un­certain situation in the country through announcing his fake long march drama.

He added that head of states and in­ternational organisations halted their programmes due to uncertain situa­tion of the country. He said that Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the country and the flood victims for his personal interests and millions of flood-affected people are still waiting for as­sistance in open sky as their abodes dam­aged due to heavy rains and floods. The minister welcomed the initiative of COP27 and said that it will benefit the developing countries in addressing the climate change affects to some extent. He said that the Sindh government is endeavouring to rehabili­tate the flood victims. The Sindh cabinet had fixed the support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per maund. This initiative has encouraged wheat growers, which will increase wheat production and make Pakistan self-sufficient in wheat in the coming wheat season.

He said that the Sindh government has started the survey work in flood-affected areas from Monday. The Sindh chief minister has strictly instructed that each farmer who is growing wheat crop should be disbursed Rs5,000 per acre immediately. He said that the govern­ment is also focusing on construction of damaged houses and added more than 2 million houses to be constructed.

He said that whatever Imran Khan col­lected donation in the name of the flood victims, he invested it in long march and heinous social media campaign against the state institutions. The provincial minister appealed the federal investigation agency (FIA) and national accountability bureau (NAB) to conduct an audit of the donations taken by PTI in the name of flood victims to find out where it was spent. Sharjeel Inam Memon asked: “Under which law did Im­ran Khan said institutions could have pre­vented the present coalition parties from forming the government yesterday?”

He said that there is an elected assem­bly, where the coalition parties have a majority, they have the constitutional and legal right to elect anyone for the post of prime minister. He demanded that the law and the institutions of this country should take their course. A per­son is openly asking institutions to take unconstitutional and illegal measure. He said that this is not the first time that Im­ran Khan has spoken this kind of thing. Imran Khan has violated the law of land and constitution several times in past. The minister reminded that Imran Khan had dissolved National Assembly on the forged letter and continuously blaming the institutions and conspiring to make them controversial. He further said that Imran Khan made allegations against the prime minister, federal interior minister and institutions pertaining to attack on long march. The minister has appealed the chief justice of the Supreme Court and all the judiciary to take suo moto no­tice of the violations of the Constitution and bring this person to justice.

He said that Imran Khan should be held accountable, and action should be taken against him under Article 6. Shar­jeel Inam Memon said that the rest of the people get jailed on false charges. But Imran Khan who is proven guilty is roaming freely. He added that donations taken in the name of cancer hospital, in the name of schools were digested by Imran Khan. Foreign funding and money laundering is proved on him.

The provincial minister blamed that Imran Khan’s livelihood depends on cheating and frauds.

TOSHA KHANA

The minister ‘congratulated’ Imran Khan for completing hat-trick of watch theft. He added that joint investigation team (JIT) should be constituted to in­vestigate the theft of watches. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the person who was known to the world as a famous cricketer, today the world remembers this person as a watch thief.

The provincial minister said that Im­ran Khan has also violated the rules of Tosha Khana. According to Tosha Khana rules, gifts can only be retained, they cannot be sold in the market.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari had taken a vehicle from Tosha Khana during his tenure in presidency and it is still under his use. He added that Imran Khan sold out unique watch that has picture of Khana -e-Kabaa which should be matter of shame for Imran Khan. One can guess from the fact that Imran Khan can go to such an extent in greed of money.

He said that now Imran Khan can nev­er become the prime minister, but if he ever becomes the prime minister again, he will visit to the world, so what will the world think about this watch thief. The minister said that PTI innocent workers are also worried and confused with the policies of their chief.

In response to a question, he said that the deputy commissioner Matiari and other involved officers have been suspended and high level investigation committee has been formed in motor way funds case. He said arrests have also been made in this case and action will be taken against the involved.