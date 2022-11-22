QUETTA - Member of Balochistan Assembly (MPA), JUI Central Leader Mir Yunus Aziz Zehri was injured in a traffic accident near Khuzdar on Monday, local administration said. MPA’s car overturned on Quetta-Karachi Highway while he was traveling to native town from Karachi after his father Mir Abdul Aziz Zehri, died in a hospital in Karachi this morning. As a result of the mishap, the MPA received critical injuries. Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Major (retd) Mohammad Ilyas Khan Kibzai reached the site and shifted the MPA to the hospital for medical treatment.
Staff Reporter
November 22, 2022
