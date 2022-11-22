Share:

QUETTA - Member of Balochistan As­sembly (MPA), JUI Central Leader Mir Yunus Aziz Zeh­ri was injured in a traffic accident near Khuzdar on Monday, local administra­tion said. MPA’s car over­turned on Quetta-Karachi Highway while he was trav­eling to native town from Karachi after his father Mir Abdul Aziz Zehri, died in a hospital in Karachi this morning. As a result of the mishap, the MPA received critical injuries. Soon after the incident, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Khuzdar Major (retd) Mohammad Ilyas Khan Kibzai reached the site and shifted the MPA to the hospital for medical treatment.