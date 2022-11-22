Share:

Parveen Rehman’s case blatantly exposes the state of justice in the country. In March 2013, she was killed in broad daylight in Orangi Township, Karachi. In the 9 years between her murder, the case has suffered delays, in­vestigative flaws and mishandling of evidence. Some prog­ress was made in 2021 when an ATC awarded the four ac­cused double life sentences. However, only a few months after this, the overturned convictions pose a plethora of questions on the initial investigation and police action.

The mismanagement in this case history is evident from the fact that the very next day, police officials closed the case after implying that the murderer had been caught. This was done without any evidence presented. It was then in 2014 that a fresh probe was called for again by the Supreme Court. Adding to this lack of competence and attention by authori­ties, it should be known that at least five JITs have been con­stituted during this time and the case still stands in limbo.

What makes matters worse is that these developments continue to reflect how the state has failed the members of the victim’s family who have had to manage the heart­break of losing a loved one while remaining steadfast in their demand for justice. Aquila Ismail, Rahman’s sister, and her countless appeals in court show the lengths to which individuals have to go to for something that is their constitutional right.

This decision reinforces the fact that we need to demand better from our justice system. Judicial delays, tampering of evidence, and justice denied for 9 years are unacceptable. Sadly, we live in a society where a woman can be murdered in broad daylight, with those involved still unpunished. Un­less we address critical issues from investigation to prose­cution, even high-profile cases will go unpunished.