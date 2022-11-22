Share:

ISLAMABAD - Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Monday appeared before the twomember fact-finding team comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) tasked to probe the “mysterious” killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif. Meanwhile, PTI leader Murad Saeed submitted its response to the probe team through a letter and avoided to appear before it, according to the details shared by the opposition party. Last week, the probe team had issued notices to former federal minister for communications Saeed and ex-federal minister for water resources Vawda to appear before it: for November 21 (Monday) at FIA’s headquarters. Talking to reporters after his appearance, Vawda said that the investigation team had given him a questionnaire containing 10 questions. He claimed that Sharif’s murder was planned in Pakistan and some powerful hands were involved in it. “Hopefully, the team will reach some untouchable bigwigs,” he said. He also said that pushing PTI chief Imran Khan into the party’s long march was tantamount to taking him to a dead-end. “I will not become prime minister if Khan is disqualified but these people will get a chance,” he said. On the other hand, PTI leader Saeed in the letter sent to the factfinding team said that the notice sent to him was “manifestly invalid in law, defective, faulty, elusive, and vague.” He said that the notice didn’t fulfill the requirements as provided in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1898 as well as other applicable laws, rules and regulations of the country. “It cannot be expected from your fact finding team to function and operate in an independent, objectives, neural and impartial manner,” the letter said. It added that there is serious issue of conflict of interest based on reasonable, and cogent reasons. Saeed said that he was willing to appear before the judicial commission and present all the information he has with respect to the matter. He in the letter posed some 10 questions to fact-finding team saying that it should look for answers to the questions which were being asked by family of Sharif, his friends and colleagues. The former federal minister maintained that the fact-finding committee should investigate who were complainants behind the registration of 16 criminal cases against Sharif and what was their background? He further said that the team should uncover who was threatened by Sharif’s journalism, and who people were involved in his harassment while he in Pakistan? In the last week of October, the federal government had constituted the team including FIA Director Athar Waheed, and IB Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid to probe the killing of Sharif under mysterious circumstances by the police in Kenya. The Kenyan Police called the incidents a case of “mistaken identity.”