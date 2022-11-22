KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Monday announced the entry test-based online admissions 2023 for the morning session and directed aspiring applicants to submit their online forms by November 29, 2022.
The KU is offering morning entry test-based online admissions 2023 in B.E., BS, B.Ed (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programme), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme) and Department of Visual Studies.
Dr Saima Akhtar, who is incharge of KU Directorate of Admissions, has advised students to get admission details, the online admission form, prospectus and admission related guidelines from the official web portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk and upload the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal before the deadline