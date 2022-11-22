Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Monday announced the entry test-based online admissions 2023 for the morning session and directed aspiring applicants to submit their online forms by November 29, 2022.

The KU is offering morning entry test-based online admis­sions 2023 in B.E., BS, B.Ed (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Phar­macy (morning and evening programme), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme) and Department of Visual Studies.

Dr Saima Akhtar, who is incharge of KU Directorate of Admissions, has advised stu­dents to get admission details, the online admission form, pro­spectus and admission related guidelines from the official web portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk and upload the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal before the deadline