DIR UPPER - Local government members held a protest march on Monday to press the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to accept their requests. They demanded the provincial government empower them and release development funds. They began the demonstration from the TMA Dir office and marched to the DC office, carrying banners and placards with slogans in support of their demands. For hours, demonstrators obstructed traffic on the important Dir-Chitral highway. The protest was led by Tehsil Dir Chairman rafiullah Khan. Chairmen from the four subdivisions, as well as the chairman and other members of the village councils, took part in the protest, although the two PTI-elected chairmen of Larjam and wari did not. Chairman Dir Subdivision rafiullah Khan, Shahwali Khan of Sherngle, Jehan Alam Khan of barawal, Zia-ur-rahman of Kalkot subdivision, Azam Khan, JI district Ameer Sahibzada Fasihullah, Alamgir Khan, and others while addressing the protesters, demanded that the provincial government grant elected LG representatives due rights under the provincial government LG Act 2019. The elected chairmen stated that they were prepared to quit if their demands were not met. They stated that they have resolved that all elected LG members from around the province will demonstrate in support of their demands on November 24 outside the Provincial Assembly building. The demonstrators dispersed after Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to high-ups.