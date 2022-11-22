Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday disposed of the petition against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) long march and protest demonstrations. The court directed the Punjab additional inspector general of police (AIG) to decide the matter in accordance with the law, within seven days. Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition, filed by trader leader Muhammad Naeem Mir against the PTI long march. During the proceedings, a federal law officer submitted that the Supreme Court had disposed of an identical petition whereas identical matters were also pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the LHC Rawalpindi bench.