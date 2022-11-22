Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was shot dead allegedly over land dispute in Thoha Khalsa here on Monday, informed a police spokesman. The incident took place within limits of police station (PS) Kahuta. The deceased has been identified as Azkar. According to police spokesman, a brawl occurred between two groups over land dispute in Thoha Khalsa over which Arslan, Sharjil and Ali opened indiscriminate firing on the rivals. Resultantly, Azkar suffered bullet injuries and died. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape from the scene while body was moved to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.