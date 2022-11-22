Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has refused to accept a request of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to withdraw its notices to the owners of the commercial buildings in Islamabad over violation of fire safety rules. Earlier, a recent fire incident in Centaurus Mall has forced the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of MCI to come out of hibernation, which after a detailed survey issued notices and warnings to dozen of building owners in Islamabad for non-compliance of the fire safety rules. The ICCI president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari had approached the MCI early in this month and requested to withdraw the notices to the owners and occupants of the commercial buildings. It was maintained by the ICCI chief that the installation of required equipment is not possible because most of the buildings were constructed in the early 70’s and 80’s and they cannot sustain heavy loads of overhead water tanks. He also tried to explain that there is also a huge cost associated with the installation of electric hydrants which is practically impossible for the business community, as they are already in a big financial pressure due to a number of factors. The letter criticised further that all responsibilities should not be shifted to the private sector to control the fire in case of any emergency, whereas in most of the countries the government is responsible to handle such incidents. However, the relevant authorities of the MCI informed the ICCI president that the notices were issued in accordance with Islamabad Fire Prevention & Life Safety Regulations 2010 and same cannot be cancelled or withdrawn. It was explained further that all the owners and occupants, who failed to comply with the Islamabad Fire Prevention & Life Safety Regulations 2010 would be served with penalties to the extent of Rs 500,000 as per section 6 to 9 of aforementioned regulations. The MCI letter urged the ICCI that the owners and occupants of all buildings should be encouraged to ensure installation of safety equipment for the protection of life and property in their respective buildings.