ATHENS - When dozens of Syrian asylum seekers were stranded on the GreekTurkish border in July, lawyer Evgenia Kouniaki never imagined taking on their case would lead to her quitting her NGO in protest at perceived government pressure. But in a country determined to reduce migration from neighbouring Turkey, rights groups are facing increasing hostility with some campaigners stepping away from the struggle. Kouniaki told AFP there was once up to ten people in Evros region helping victims of controversial “pushback” tactics allegedly used by Greek border forces to return migrants to Turkey. Athens denies their use. “Now we are fewer and fewer,” she said. Some 50 humanitarian workers are currently facing prosecution in Greece, following a trend in Italy which has also criminalised the provision of aid to migrants. “Greek authorities are engaging in a witch-hunt targeting refugees, but also their defenders,” sixteen rights groups said last month. The organisations, which included prominent NGOs Refugee Support Aegean, the Greek Council for Refugees and the Greek League for Human Rights, called on the country’s authorities to stop “undermining and demonising” migrant support groups. Despite in-depth investigations by media and NGOs, alongside abundant testimony from alleged victims, Greek authorities have consistently denied pushbacks. Greek officials have meanwhile kept up verbal attacks on asylum support groups. “As a Greek... I will not work with NGOs that undermine the national interest,” deputy migration minister Sofia Voultepsi told state TV ERT in September. Greece’s conservative government, elected in 2019, has vowed to make the country “less attractive” to migrants.