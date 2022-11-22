Share:

KARACHI - Minister of State (Petroleum Division), Ministry of Energy, Musadik Malik and Captain (r) Mohammad Mahmood, Additional Secretary (In-charge) for Petroleum Division, have visited PSO’s head office in Karachi. Managing Director & CEO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Syed Taha along with the company’s senior management discussed the various aspects of energy demand and supply scenario, sustainability of supply chain, future strategy and road map to meet country’s requirements with the guests.