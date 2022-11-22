Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) Special Committee on Agricultural Products on Monday unanimously elected the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as its Chairman. Thanking the members for reposing confidence in him, the NA speaker said given the recent evolving dynamics within the country and beyond, the agenda of food security and agricultural development had assumed central importance. He expressed the hope that, given the support of the seasoned members of NA, the committee would strive to make better decisions to accelerate Pakistan’s agro-economic growth. The members expressed that the election of the NA speaker as Chairman of the Special Committee on Agricultural Products would add significant value to the decisions pertaining to agriculture sector. The members regretted that despite being an agrarian economy, Pakistan relied on imported agricultural products to meet its domestic demand. The members underlined the need to address long-standing problem of farmers’ access to cheap credit, improved research to enhance productivity and improved mechanisms for profitability of the farmers. The committee deliberated on the delay in fixing the support prices for wheat and sugarcane and sugarcane crushing season respectively. The members regretted that given the deadlock regarding permission to export surplus sugar and subsequent delay in initiating sugarcane crushing was causing considerable losses to the poor farmers. They urged the government to negotiate with the sugar mills owners, verify the available stock and grant them the permission to export the surplus sugar. Doing so would permit them initiate sugarcane crushing on time and thus relieve the farmers, they added.