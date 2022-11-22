Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed two bills with a majority vote after the speaker suspended the relevant rules to allow their passage out of turn. The Assembly approved the University of Layyah Bill and the Punjab Public Financial Management Bill though the two draft laws were not on the day’s agenda of business. After the motion to suspend the rules was approved, Provincial Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja moved the bills which were approved by majority vote of the House. Also, PTI MPA Shawana Shabbir pre­sented a resolution against illegal raids and ille­gal actions at the house of opposition leader of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh which was approved by majority vote. The House also of­fered prayers for the departed soul of mother of Assembly members Rana Manan Khan and Imran Khalid and for the martyrs of the Sehwan Sharif tragedy. Earlier, questions related to the home department were asked. Raja Basharat answered them. After completing the agenda, Speaker Mo­hammad Sabatin Khan adjourned the sitting till 2 pm on December 5 (Monday.