Share:

LAHORE

The challenges posed by the climate crisis are enor­mous. In these extreme chal­lenges, I found hope in Swe­den while par­ticipating at Stockholm+50 conference this year. In Stock­holm, I saw a transparent sky connecting with land in the highest esthetic and romantic way. From drinkable tap water to clean air, Stockholm has attracted millions of young tourists every year. Clean tap drinking water and a healthy natural environment are core indicators of modern day climate diplomacy. This is a hope where we can start our collec­tive struggle to meet the challenges of climate change.

Today, Climate Change defines glob­al challenges, and the global south is at a defining moment. From shift­ing weather patterns and rising sea levels to threatened food production and increased catastrophic flooding, the scope and magnitude of climate change’s effects are unprecedented.

The repercussions not only threaten people’s livelihoods and impair devel­opment, but raise important geopoliti­cal questions that touch upon the heart of international politics, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and access to re­sources such as water, food, and energy.

The climate crisis has the potential to cause significant and highly uncertain impacts on societies, undermining hu­man security and increasing the risks of conflict and instability. Addressing them requires a global-level strate­gic and coordinated response. This is where climate diplomacy comes in.

Developing countries, commonly known as the Global South, have in­creased the depth and breadth of their cooperation in climate diplomacy based on solidarity, shared values, and common needs and interests through South-South Cooperation (SSC). Sev­eral milestones, such as the historic Bandung Conference in 1955, the for­mulation of the Group of 77, and the Buenos Aires Plan of Action for Promot­ing and Implementing Technical Coop­eration among Developing Countries (BAPA) adopted in 1978. Since 1994, the Commission on Science and Tech­nology for Sustainable Development in the South – COMSATS_ an intergovern­mental international organization of 27 member countries is working in the field of socio-economic and technologi­cal development to meet the challenges of sustainable development including climate crisis in the global south with the scientific collaboration of various international organizations.

Infact, over the course of the next century, the temperature of the earth is expected to increase by at least 2 de­grees centigrade. This year’s extreme weather conditions, particularly in Pakistan, are actually a “wake-up call” about issues such as food security, ex­treme weather, economic upheaval, and other risks posed by climate change that could affect countries all over the world. According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021’s list of countries, Pakistan is at the top in global south on the scale of climate change vulnerabil­ity. It has been ranked 8th as the most vulnerable country to catastrophic im­pacts of climate change. In almost 20 years -from 2000 to 2019- the nation experienced 173 extreme weather-re­lated loss events, financially damaging the economy of USD 3.8 billion.

While Pakistan is on the front line of a global climate emergency, there are other nations that are leading the charge to combat this emergency. As an environmental pioneer,

Sweden has always taken pride in being at the forefront of issues like climate justice, gender equality, and international aid. It has contributed the highest amount of international aid per capita, was the first nation to pass an environmental protection act, and also the first nation to implement a feminist foreign policy. The nation has always looked outward, never in. Since 1976, Sweden has substantially increased its economic output while at the same time lowering its carbon emissions and imposing stricter pol­lution controls. The government of Sweden has also established a num­ber of ambitious sustainability goals, such as cutting out the use of fossil fuels by the year 2045 and power­ing the entire country with 100 per­cent renewable energy. In June, the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr.HenrikPersson, while addressing the audience at Sweden Day, hosted in collaboration with prominent Swedish companies.

Engr. Qaiser Nawab

currently serving at Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South – COMSATS, is a Pakistani Climate Youth Leader, UN SDGs Advocateand an expert on Youth Development in the Global South. He can be reached at qaisernawab098@gmail.com