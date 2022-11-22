Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected baseless propaganda and irresponsible remarks by Indian leadership at ‘No Money for Terror’ ministerial meeting. Islamabad strongly rejected all references and insinuations by the Indian leadership directed against it at the so-called ‘No Money for Terror’ ministerial meeting held in New Delhi. “Guided by its incorrigible and incurable desire to malign Pakistan at every available forum, India continues to mislead the world about Pakistan’s counter-terrorism credentials by repeatedly levelling false accusations of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in financing of proscribed terrorist organizations,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch. She added: “India’s hollow rhetoric has fallen flat in the face of Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures, which have been accorded due recognition and acknowledgement from the premier international body on counterterrorism, anti-money laundering and terror financing, i.e. the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Our robust and credible AML/CFT actions, and satisfactory implementation of FATF Action Plans duly secured Pakistan’s successful removal off the Grey List, this October.” Regrettably, she said, “India is continuing its relentless terror campaign in the IIOJK. There is no justification for India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, where its security forces terrorize, torment and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity, every day.” Most deplorably, the spokesperson said, India had been harbouring and protecting terrorists for decades. In 2019, it acquitted Swami Aseemanand, the main character of the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast that killed 43 Pakistani citizens on the Indian soil. Earlier this year, the Indian courts released 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat. “Similarly, during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial, India deliberately withheld witnesses and credible evidence from Pakistani courts, despite repeated requests over the last fourteen years, only to drag and perpetuate the case to serve its sinister political agenda,” she added. The spokesperson said India’s involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented. In November 2020, Pakistan had released a comprehensive dossier providing evidence of India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan. “The convicted, serving, Indian Naval commander Kulbhushan Yadav is undeniable proof of India’s direct involvement in sabotage and terror. Indian links to TTP and other elements inimical to Pakistan inside Afghanistan are also well known,” she said. She urged upon international community to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK, its patronage of terrorist entities and for fomenting terror in neighboring countries. “India is also advised to immediately reform and rectify its own credentials on terrorism and desist from shamelessly levelling false accusations against Pakistan for selfish political interests,” Baloch said.