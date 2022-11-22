Share:

Henry Ford is the reason why the term ‘Fordism’ came into existence. Seeking inspiration from the meat packing industry, Ford set up his own line of produc­tion and assembly that enabled the creation of automobiles. These cars were affordable and spearheaded an evolution in the trans­port industry as many used them as their prime mode of travel­ling. The impact he had on the way good were produced and consumed was so immense that Fordism became a way to describe a certain kind of consumerism: one that is based on a system of mass production, is associated with the political and social order of capitalism and is driv­en by post-war economic growth.