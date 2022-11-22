Share:

ISLAMABAD - A large number of people in the various parts of the federal capital thronged n flea markets to buy warm clothes amid the start of the winter season in Pakistan. The sale of warm clothes and long shoes gained momentum since the start of winter, especially in the flea markets where shops were seen displaying old and new warm clothes to attract customers. Stalls of used clothes in Landa Bazaar at Peshawar Mor, Aabpara market and Faizabad are offering sweaters, coats, quilts, blankets, trousers, shirts, woollies, children’s wear and jackets. Ahmar Najeed a buyer at flea market on Monday told APP said that inflation coupled with poverty were forcing people to buy warm clothes from Landa bazaars. He said that new clothes were very expensive and not affordable to buy so he had come to buy second hand clothes for his children and himself. He observed that warm clothes in the flea markets were also expensive as compared to previous years. Nighat Ahmad, a woman customer, who was a teacher at a local school, said that purchasing power of the salaried people was decreasing and the quilt set that she bought last year for the winter from main shops were no more affordable this year