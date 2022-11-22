Share:

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed overall political situation of the country.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was welcomed by PM Shehbaz Sharif upon arriving at the Prime Minister s House.

The PM thanked the former President for his visit and the two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

It should be remembered that the Prime Minister went to London instead of coming to Pakistan after the COP conference in Egypt, where he met his brother and leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to important appointment.

On reaching Pakistan after returning from London, the spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif contracted Coronavirus for the third time after which he had quarantined himself at the Prime Minister House.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman also met the PM couple of days ago and discussed overall political situation of the country.