Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tabuk has arrived at a port in Qatar to provide assistance in maritime security to the Qatari government during FIFA World Cup.

Upon arrival at the Qatari port, the ship was received by Pakistani diplomatic officials and senior officers of the host Navy.

The ship's commanding officer discussed maritime security of FIFA World Cup during meetings with top officials of the host navy.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy in a statement said PNS Tabuk's assistance in maritime security during the mega event of FIFA World Cup is an expression of confidence in the professionalism of Pakistan Navy.