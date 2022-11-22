Share:

LARKANA - Larkana police with the help of Karachi police on Monday claimed to have arrested an undercover bandit involved in more than 37 cases and carry­ing a reward of one million rupees.

SSP Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran Khan said that the arrested criminal had been identified as Ameer Bakhsh alias Bittu, son of Miandad Abro. He said that as many as 37 cases of serious and heinous crime nature were registered against him. He said that the arrested criminal was involved in inhuman brutal murder cases for many years and because of his old age, he changed his identity and settled in Karachi for the past 10 years.

The SSP further informed that the arrested ban­dit was wanted to police stations of Taluka, Baqra­ni, Badah, Dokri, Garrelo, Veehar of Larkana dis­trict, Qamber, Shahdadkot, Naseerabad, Wagan, Mahi Makol and Tharri Mohabbat of Dadu district in murder, police encounters and robberies cases and was carrying a headmoney reward of Rs10 lac. He said that further investigation was ongoing from the accused.