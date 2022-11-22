Share:

RAWALPINDI /ISLAMABAD - The gangs of professional beggars have infiltrated in almost each and every market and road including in some very sensitive areas in twin cities posing serious security threats. The areas that have become a breeding ground for especially trained beggars of all ages including Soan Bridge on GT Road, DHA- 1 Square, Joint Check Post near Morgah Mor, Katcheri, University Road Square, PC Hotel Square, Mall Road Square, Saddar, Adiala Road, Joint Check Post near Khuwaja Corporation, Lal Kurti, Chungi Number 22, Dhamial Chakri Road, RA bazaar, Kashmir Road, Cantt and Garrison, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja bazaar, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Shamasabad, Pirwadhai, Food street, Faizabad, Koral Chowk, Khana Bridge, Serena Hotel square, blue Area, F-10, F-11, G-9, G-10, G-11, E-11, Golra Mor, Tarnol, Sangjani, Bhara Kahu and many other areas while challenging the writ of police and other law enforcement agencies. Mess of beggars also trigger massive traffic jam in twin cities. Moreover, the professional beggars — mostly females and children— roam around the streets with fake medical prescriptions, asking for alms and mostly tell lies to win public sympathy but in reality they do recce of the rich people to share with dacoit gangs. A survey conducted by The Nation in twin cities revealed that most beggars operate in shifts and are being controlled by ‘contractors’ or ring leaders of begging gangs. “Gangs of professional beggars have been occupied roadsides, traffic signals, shopping malls and markets and ask alms from the people,” said Muhammad Asghar, a resident of Saddar while talking to this scribe on Monday. He said that many beggars could be seen even seeking alms at traffic signals located in highly sensitive area like GHQ, Corps Commander office , 502 Tank workshop and other sensitive military installations. “The police and other law enforcement agencies should take action against the gangs of beggars to avert any security threat,” he said. Another resident of Soan Bridge, Imran Chaudhry said that these beggars are a nuisance for society. He said that they have made this a business by wearing rags and disfiguring their faces and other body parts to earn money. “We all should discourage this practice,” he said. Zahid Malik, a restaurant owner in Islamabad, said that recently there has been a sharp increase in the number of beggars in the federal capital with no police action against them. He said that the professional beggars have made the lives of people miserable and also posing serious security threats to highly sensitive buildings and installations. “Any terrorist may play havoc to some VVIP person or sensitive building in disguise of a beggar. Police should keep a vigil on these criminals,” he said. Many other shopkeepers and businessmen made complaints that whenever customers come to their shop to eat or do shopping; the professional beggars surround the cars and ask for alms. The district administration should do something to get rid of gangs of professional beggars, they said. No senior officer from Rawalpindi and Islamabad police was available for comments on the surge in begging gangs in twin cities.