The agricultural sector of Pakistan is severely neglected, with limited government initiatives that force conventional farmers to adopt new varieties of different crops. In the midst of this, innovation has become a buzzword. Keeping this situation in mind, a group of overseas Pakistanis has taken steps to promote new indigenous varieties of garlic (G1) produced by the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC). NARC G1 is an excellent variety of garlic that has attracted a large number of farmers to resume production. G1 garlic has many advantages, including a long shelf life, so it offers farmers an opportunity to market their product for a longer period, besides having the highest production of any variety of garlic. After entering into G1 garlic cultivation, farmers would opt for exploring more varieties of different food staples as very few varieties of wheat, cotton and rice exist in the country. The cultivation would also encourage research on ways to enhance per-acre yields and on short-duration crop varieties.
There is a need to research crop varieties having durations of 100-110 days to resolve the economic turmoil and food shortage issues in the country. This also advances in plant breeding and genetics, resulting in a surprising increase in the per-acre yield of crops. Innovation in farming works both ways: bringing prosperity for farmers by increasing productivity, employment, and income for stakeholders and supplementing governmental efforts to meet the increasing demand for staple food items. The agricultural sector can contribute to the national economy and help in alleviating poverty since it is one of the main employers of the country as well.
The investment of overseas Pakistanis has paved the way for switching from 43-year-old local varieties including desi gulabi and NS 756 to NARC G1 which has four times the production. While some farmers continue to cultivate unapproved varieties for higher production, these varieties failed to get greater acceptability from the public and farmers, so garlic is being imported. The new variety NARC-G1 has been under investigation and observation for many years not only for mass production but also to gain pharmaceutical and therapeutic benefits. Humayun Khan was the principal founder and scientist for the NARC G1 variety. His research was widely appreciated but mass production was not put into practice.
NARC G1 garlic, with all the nutrient benefits, can sprout even if it is stored in household baskets. Its freshness remains intact for a longer period. Due to these qualities, G1 garlic has the potential to replace all varieties in the next five to six years. According to fruit, vegetables, and condiment statistics of Pakistan 2014-15, the production of garlic in Pakistan was 72,987 tons from an area of 7973 hectares with an average yield of 9.15 tons. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the leading garlic-producing province with an average production of 34,167 tons followed by Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh. On the other hand, Uzbekistan is the top garlic-producing country in the world with 26.7 metric ton per hectare, followed by Haiti and China.
In recent years, according to facts and figures gathered officially, the area under G1 cultivation is 4500 to 5000 acres across the country. Some progressive growers will also have hundreds of acres under G1 cultivation this year. Only 35 to 40 percent of the seed can be available to new growers. 60 to 65 percent of the seed will be retained by the same growers and investors for further multiplication. NARC-G1 has vigorous compatibility with harsh environments and can bear the differences in agro-climatic conditions without affecting yields which is why more and more progressive farmers are adopting this variety. Meeting the domestic demand for NARC G1 cultivation would help cut garlic imports in the country as low yield has resulted in the import of garlic to cater to the demand in the country. Currently, Pakistan is importing 40,303 tons of garlic from China, India, and Chile that’s worth about Rs.45.71 billion.
Apart from introducing modern machinery, more local labour is accommodated in G1 garlic fields as cloves are separated individually and planted by hands, two inches deep and seven inches apart on ridges and flat seedbeds by local farmers. Hand-planting is a preferred method, as machine-planting cloves are not evenly distributed. The investment by overseas Pakistanis has been supporting a large number of other sectors including local labour, machinery, fertiliser, pesticide, transportation, and storage houses whereas, in the past, overseas Pakistanis preferred to make investments in the real estate sector which would not be beneficial for other sectors.
Another positive contribution made by overseas Pakistanis is more unused land being used as G1 garlic cultivators prefer to use wasteland on cheaper leases to cut costs thus bringing a large part of the land into a productive position. The aim is to help small farmers supplement their earnings through NARC G1 garlic production. More initiatives are being planned for the provision of quality seeds, technical assistance, and market access to integrate sustainability into the garlic business.
Gulrez Shahzad
The writer is an agronomist in the United Kingdom and can be reached at gulrezshahzad
@gmail.com.