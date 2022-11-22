Share:

The human rights crisis has assumed a new intensity of its own ever since the BJP government came into power back in 2014. State-sanctioned terrorism, draconian laws and an unaccepting population have made for an extremely hostile environment for most minorities, particularly Muslims. In the last few years, concerns have been voiced about the genocide being committed away from the public’s eye but now, with at least 21 countries urging India to put a stop to such atrocious activities, all attention is being diverted onto Modi’s govern­ment and its antics with the hope that some change might occur.

Key global leaders and international organisations—Amnesty Inter­national, Human Rights Watch, World Organisation Against Torture and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)—have issued a joint statement urging India to halt the suppression of religious rights and freedoms. This statement comes after the United Nations (UN) Hu­man Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review which detailed the countless ways in which Muslims are discriminated against in India. The Indian government passed anti-Muslim citizenship laws, revoked the special status of IIOJK, represses free expression, prevents peace­ful assembly, deports Muslim refugees, incites violence against Muslims, carry out forced conversions, and demolish places of worship, homes and properties without any legal basis.

For the entire world to come to a consensus that these acts are indeed part of the Indian government’s ruling strategy and to go on to con­demn it means that we have done our part in ringing alarm bells over this atrocity. The truth is finally being acknowledged but we are still at a point where the only support the global community has offered is con­demnation. Recommendations of how to curb this and what actions the Indian government is expected to take have been mentioned in the re­port but there is no mechanism that enforces it. Our job now has evolved into pushing the world to do more and to set up effective conditions that will force India to abide by the human rights charter, especially in IIOJK which has become home to a silent genocide against Muslims.