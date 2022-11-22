Share:

KHYBER - Local bodies (LG) representatives on Monday stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government failed to provide them with development funds and office space to serve the people. Protesting inside the tehsil premises, they criticised the PTI-led provincial government, claiming that the change slogan was useless because the KP government turned a blind eye to their requests. The speakers, including Municipal Mayor Haji Shah Khalid, said that even though they had been elected for a year, offices, funds, and other facilities had not been supplied, which was unjust to them. Local body government should be reinstated following the Constitution, and development funds and power should be provided to councillors at the tehsil level so that they can work for the good of the people, they stated. They said that on November 24, 2022, all representatives of Lbs from across the province would demonstrate in front of the Provincial Assembly, which would last until their demands are met. Finally, they handed over a paper outlining their demands to Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand. Village and Neighbourhood Chairmen from 35 VCs and NCs, as well as councillors, marched with City Mayor Haji Khalid, holding banners and posters with slogans in support of the release of cash and other privileges, from the Tehsil Municipal Office to the levies gate, and then dispersed amicably.