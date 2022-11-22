Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Members of Provincial Assem­bly (MPAs) FIRDOUS NAQVI, BILAL GHAFFAR, RABIA AZFAR, SHAHZAD QURESHI on Monday visited DJ Science College to see the situation which has evolved due to fiasco related to the ad­missions to this historic and prestigious college of Karachi. The PTI MPAs were perturbed to learn of the poor performance of the Sindh Education Department which has created this mess due to their incompetence.

600 students of pre-engineering were to be accommodated in DJ Science College, but only 86 ad­missions were announced. 200 students of pre-medical were to be accommodated, but the admission was given to 245 students. 50 stu­dents of computer science were to be accommodated, but the admis­sion was given to 120 students.

The legislators pointed out that the situation is being rectified but the merit policy of admission has been seriously compromised. Rectification measures, shared by the principal and the faculty, yet to be seen and verified because ad­missions are reopened after three months of fiasco. Furthermore, the policy of allowing students of other colleges who did not qualify merit, to attend classes in DJ Sci­ence College is totally ridiculous and all such permissions should be cancelled forthwith. 100 “Per­mission to Attend” letters issued by SECCAP who is not authorised to issue such letters and it’s a di­rect hit on merit.

The building of the college is monumental and is a declared heritage building and there is no financial allocation or budget provided to maintain this build­ing which would be adequate.

The situation of the faculty is also alarming. There is only one grade-20 position for such a prestigious college. Last year, 4 senior teachers promoted to grade-20 were transferred be­cause DJ has only one grade-20 position; and after promotions all the senior faculty left with no choice but to leave.

The reputation of the college is built by the faculty and the in­frastructure but the PPP govern­ment has destroyed the reputa­tion of this college. There is no 4-year degree programme being offered by this college. The de­gree programme is a must if DJ has to maintain its reputation as an institute of excellence. In fact this college should be upgraded to a “University of Modern Sci­ences” and as an institute of ex­cellence. However, it is extreme­ly important that the affairs of this college are run through pub­lic private partnership where the alumni of this college is involved in overseeing the affairs of this college, a practice which is in vogue all over the world