Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formally sought permission from the local administration of Islamabad for its anti-government November 26 rally and sit-in scheduled to be convened at Faizabad Interchange, the main junction of twin cities. The PTI also sought from Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) to allow Imran Khan’s helicopter to land in Islamabad’s Parade Ground to proceed for Rawalpindi and join the rally, according to a letter written by party’s Islamabad chapter President and MNA Ali Nawaz Awan to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon. Last weekend, former prime minister Imran Khan, while addressing his supporters in Rawat, the confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, had called on his workers to converge in Rawalpindi on November 26 for a big protest rally to force the government for announcing early elections. The letter said that Chairman PTI Khan had announced a peaceful ‘public gathering /sitin’ at Faizabad area of Rawalpindi, for which “the rallies/ convoys from Islamabad and across Pakistan shall be convened to participate in Haqeeqi Azadi march.” The opposition party further underlined that PTI Islamabad on November 18 had carried out a political rally from Koral Chowk to Chak Beli Morr, Rawat to participate in the anti-government long march after taking permission from the local administration. It added that PTI followed the terms and conditions and showed discipline in accordance with the law. “I request the administration to grant permission to cross/proceed from different routes of Islamabad to reach Faizabad (Rawalpindi) along with permission required for the placement of helicopter landing and taking off at Parade Ground,” the letter said. It further said that the permission needed till the public gathering/sit-in is concluded. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar in a statement said that the government would not allow Khan’s helicopter to land at the Parade Ground. Separately, PTI also wrote to the deputy commission Rawalpindi informing him about plans of the rally at Faizabad Interchange, which will be led by Khan. The local PTI leader and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayum Abbasi in the letter requested the administration to undertake “necessary measures for the provision of venue, specialized security and others”.